Islamabad, Karachi airports being outsourced: minister

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) was not being sold and offered to anyone.

Addressing a press conference at Allama Iqbal International Airport, here, he said those spreading such rumors should refrain from doing so and added that Roosevelt Hotel in New York was also not being sold. Saad Rafique said that Islamabad and Karachi airports were being made like that of international model, adding that the airports would be outsourced to ensure best facilities there. He said that all over the world airports were upgraded on same pattern, adding that the airports would be in ownership of the government, but international practices would be followed for bringing investment and to ensure facilities.

The Aviation Minister said that recommendations were being sent to federal cabinet so that certain part of Roosevelt Hotel could be reopened. He said if it would be delayed then the case of this country’s expensive property would go to landmark commission, adding that if it would be declared as landmark in that case it would lose its value. Khawaja Saad Rafique said that in future under a joint venture a high rise building would be constructed and the country would fully benefit from it. As per initial proposal work on its 300 to 400 rooms would be started, he added. Regarding PIA, he said that this year the revenue target of Pakistan International Airline was Rs 138 billion. He said the PIA during current year would earn between Rs 155 to 160 billion.

He further said that PIA management and its entire staff were making all out efforts to overcome problems which PIA was facing. The fare of PIA was very less as compared to that of Chinese Airline and recently PIA had reduced the fare by 22 percent, he added. He said due to Covid related restrictions PIA could not directly fly to Beijing and due to which PIA operational expenses were increased. He said as PIA would get permission for direct flight to Beijing, he hoped that ticket price would further reduce by Rs 100,000. Speaking about Hajj operation, Saad Rafique said that this time 300 Hajj flights were conducted and 275,000 Hajj pilgrims had been provided travelling facilities. He said Hajj pilgrims were facilitated under city check in formula.

On ocassions of ‘Ashura’ and ‘Arbaeen’ flights were operated to Najaf and Damascus and efforts were being made to improve operation on these routes, he maintained. He said that quarterly earning of PIA was Rs 50 billion which was highest earning as compared to any past quarterly earnings. The Minister said efforts were being made to give charge of PEC complex to Ministry of Defence and this would help PIA to save Rs 650 million annually. About infrastructure, he said, that business class lounges of Karachi and Lahore airports were being renovated and it would be completed by the end of ongoing month. He said that a latest simulator had arrived in Karachi for A320 planes and this simulator would help save Rs 250 million annually. He further said that by the end of this month 24 planes would be operational, adding that PIA needed 40 planes including wide-body aircraft and efforts were being made in this regard. Business class seats of 777 planes were being changed while seats of economy class would be repaired locally.