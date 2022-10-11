Nearly 4pc street children living with disabilities: report

Nearly four percent Street Children of up to 12 years of age were living with disabilities, says a report released by Federal Ombudsman.

According to the report, about 91 percent children were living with their families, out of which 67 percent cases consisted of both parents, followed by 16 percent with father only, 10 percent with single mother and 6 percent children were living with guardians. The report said nine percent of street children were homeless.

As many as 65 percent male and 35 percent female street children also belong to different area of Pakistan and their mother tongue was Punjabi, Saraiki, Pashto, Balochi, Balti, Kashmiri, Urdu and Hindko.

The report also shows that respondents belonged to Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Swabi, Attock, Afghanistan, Swat, Bolan, D.I. Khan, Khushab, Bolan, Mach, Dir, Lahore, D.G. Khan, Landikotal, Mianwali, Bannu, Lakki Marwat.

They moved to ICT years ago for earning livelihood and those from Northern Areas and Afghanistan due to the law and order situation there. One such child was identified at Chungi 25 near Daewoo Bus Stop on Peshawar Road and he was referred to CPI for appropriate intervention by the Research Team. This category includes the runaway children as well as orphans.