HEC announces PM’s wheelchair scheme for university students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan on Monday announced Phase-III of Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme for university students.

According to official sources from the HEC, the scheme has been announced under the initiative “Inclusive Development-Leaving No One Behind”.

The HEC has invited applications from the students having ambulatory disability and are enrolled/being enrolled with the public sector universities and affiliated colleges for undergraduate/Master’s/PhD programmes during Fall Semester 2022-23, the sources told APP.

As per eligibility criteria electric wheelchairs will be distributed among students who have physical and permanent ambulatory disability to such a degree that they are unable to move from place to place without the aid of a wheelchair.

Similarly, the students who are not able to cross curbs because of paralysis or loss of function of legs and those who have missed one or both legs were also among eligible.

The students registered/being registered for academic session Fall 2022-23 in HEC recognised public sector universities and affiliated colleges of all provinces, AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan in undergraduate, postgraduate, MS/ MPhil and PhD programmes are also eligible for the scheme.

The students must have valid certificate of special person/ambulatory disability from the relevant competent authority government institutions to fall in the eligible criteria. The HEC said that the students must not have applied and received electric wheelchairs during previous phases.

The HEC advised the students who meet the eligibility criteria to fill and submit the online application form available at: eportal.hec.gov.pk/wheelchair by November 30, 2022.

Take print of the application form, attach necessary documents and submit in the office of respective ViceChancellor/Registrar/designated person. Universities/affiliated colleges will forward all eligible cases to HEC in one transaction by December 31, 2022 to Project Director Higher Education Commission for the distribution of Electric Wheelchairs on merit.