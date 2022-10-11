Hamid Zaman on the forefront in helping flood affected people

Hamid Zaman, a prominent entrepreneur, philanthropist and highly respected industrialist from Lahore, is on the forefront in helping the flood affected people.

He hails from a family of extremely respected community leaders and philanthropists who have been in the forefront in the service to the country since Partition.

Hamid Zaman is the founder and owner of textile manufacturing and processing companies which are amongst the top 60 exporters in Pakistan. He is also the founder and owner of many leading retail brands.

He is currently serving as the chairperson of APTMA North, in which he has been instrumental in improving government policies for the export sector.

Hamid has worked as relentlessly for his businesses as for the service of the more vulnerable in society. He has been instrumental in helping tens of thousands of the vulnerable in our community through support in education, healthcare, housing, food support and through the provision of jobs.

Just recently in the Covid period, he has led initiatives to provide monetary support to tens of thousands of people who had lost their jobs. Presently, he is in the forefront of those helping the flood affected just as he was in past disasters that the country has faced where he helped with housing, medical aid, food and monetary assistance.