Students’ learning affected in KP after teachers strike

Following police shelling and tear gas on protesting teachers, the learning process of students in public sector schools were adversely affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where teachers have boycotted classes for the third consecutive day.

Over 26,000 primary school teachers were protesting against changes in service structures and for up-gradation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The deadlock between KP Government and All Primary Schools Teachers Association had adversely affected students’ learning process in the province and many schools were closed down.

On Friday, police baton charged and used tear gas besides aerial firing against thousands of primary school teachers who staged sit-in in front of provincial assembly’s building in favour of their demands. The civil society including politicians and teachers community deplored the use of force against peaceful teachers and demanded inquiry of the incident.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Capital City Police arrested president of All Primary Teachers Association (APTA) of KP Azizullah Khan to defer their protest, said General Secretary Rafaqatullah. Rafaqatullah said that president Azizullah Khan and dozens of other teachers have been arrested. He said that APTA will not talk with KP government until the release of their president and colleagues. APTA continued their protest on the fourth day at Jinnah Park along with some female teachers against PTI government for its delaying tactics regarding their promotion to next grade and restoration of pension.

Scores of primary school teachers of KP assembled holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans in favour of their demands, the protestors said that PTI Government that came into power in the name of change in 2013 had failed to address their problems.