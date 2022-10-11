Imran Khan’s popularity has unnerved PDM: Cheema

Advisor to Punjab CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz made serious allegations against national institutions while flouting the country’s laws in their speech. In A statement, he said that forcibly broadcasting anti-state speech of a fugitive from abroad with the help of state machinery is condemnable. He further said that Nawaz Sharif’s revengeful thinking against state institutions was clearly visible from his speech. Cheema said that Nawaz Sharif, in his speech, not only cursed Imran Khan for not giving NRO, but also kept demanding accountability from the judiciary. He said that the popularity of Imran Khan has shaken the nerves of PDM. Khawaja Asif’s use of religion card against Imran Khan is sad. In the country’s heated political environment, such statements can cause unrest, he maintained.