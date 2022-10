Iyer, Kishan star as India hammer South Africa by seven wickets

RANCHI: Shreyas Iyer hit a century and Ishan Kishan made 93 to power India to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second one-day international on Sunday and keep the series alive. Chasing 279 for victory, the hosts depended on a 161-run third-wicket partnership between the left-handed Kishan and Iyer, unbeaten on 113, to achieve their target with 25 balls to spare in Ranchi. The bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj set up victory after they choked the opposition runs in the final overs and kept South Africa down to 278-7 despite a 129-run stand between Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79). The three-match series remains level at 1-1 with the decider on Tuesday in New Delhi. India lost their openers including skipper Shikhar Dhawan for 13 after getting starts but Kishan and Iyer stood firm to revive the chase and take the attack to the opposition. Kishan took on Anrich Nortje in one over to smash the pace bowler for a four and two sixes, but missed out on a maiden international hundred when he fell to Bjorn Fortuin.

Iyer, who reached his second ODI ton with a boundary, kept up the attack despite struggling with cramps midway into the innings and stood unbeaten with Sanju Samson, who made 30, to steer the team home. Iyer and Samson put on an unbeaten stand of 73 in 68 balls. Earlier Siraj returned figures of 3-38 from his pace bowling as South Africa, who opted to bat first in the absence of captain Temba Bavuma, managed just 57 runs in the final 10 overs. The Proteas were 204-3 in 37 overs and looked likely to get more than 300 but the tables turned after Hendricks got out and then Heinrich Klaasen (30) and Markram fell in the space of three deliveries. Siraj, who struck first with the wicket of Quinton de Kock, got Hendricks caught by debutant Shahbaz Ahmed to break the big stand. David Miller hit an unbeaten 35 off 34 balls but failed to provide an attacking finish to the innings as Siraj gave away just three runs in the 50th over and got the wicket of stand-in-skipper Keshav Maharaj.

Brief scores:

South Africa 278-7, 50 overs (Aiden Markram 79, Reeza Hendricks 74, David Miller 35 not out; Mohammed Siraj 3-38) v India 282-3 in 45.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 113 not out, Ishan Kishan 93; Wayne Parnell 1-44)

Toss: South Africa

Result: India won by seven wickets

Series: Three-match series level at 1-1.