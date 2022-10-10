Krejcikova stuns Swiatek to claim Ostrava title

OSTRAVA: Barbora Krejcikova clinched a second successive WTA title with a stunning come-from-behind victory over world number one Iga Swiatek in the Ostrava final on Sunday. The world number 23 triumphed 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to add the Czech trophy to her victory in Tallinn last weekend. Krejcikova’s success snapped French and US Open champion Swiatek’s 10-final win streak and gave the 26-year-old home player a fifth career singles title. “It was a big match. We played amazingly. We gave an amazing show to the fans, so I’m really happy with that and with the way I have performed,” said Krejcikova. “It’s a huge victory … It’s one of the one of the biggest match that I ever played. The atmosphere was just very energetic and very unbelievable for both sides. It’s really one of the top matches that I think I ever played in my life.” Swiatek, who had racked up her 60th win of the season on Saturday, went into Sunday’s final having won both her previous meetings with Krejcikova.