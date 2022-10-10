Kim wins second PGA title after Cantlay’s last-hole nightmare

LOS ANGELES: South Korea’s Kim Joo-hyung became the second-youngest player in PGA Tour history to capture multiple titles by winning the Shriners Children’s Open after a last-hole disaster Sunday by Patrick Cantlay. Kim, nicknamed Tom after his boyhood love of Thomas the Tank Engine, fired a five-under par 66 to finish 72 bogey-free holes at TPC Summerlin on 24-under 260. That gave him a three-stroke victory over Americans Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith with Chile’s Mito Pereira, American Tom Hoge and South Korean Kim Seong-hyeon sharing fourth on 264. “I played really solid this week,” champion Kim said. “We had a really good game plan going into the week and it paid off.” The 20-year-old from Seoul, who won his first PGA title at Greensboro in August, was one month and eight days off the record youngest multiple winner in PGA history — American Ralph Guldahl in 1932. But Kim did manage his second title a month faster than seven-time major winner Gene Sarazen and six months younger than 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.