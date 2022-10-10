Chepngetich runs second fastest women’s marathon to win in Chicago

CHICAGO: Ruth Chepngetich ran the second fastest women’s marathon of all time to defend her women’s title Sunday at the Chicago Marathon, where fellow Kenyan Benson Kipruto took the men’s crown. Chepngetich surged ahead at the start and was on world-record pace for most of the race before fading late to win in 2hr 14min 18sec. That was just 14 seconds off the world record of 2:14:04 set at Chicago in 2019 by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei but was still the second fastest time in history, ahead of the 2:15:25 ran by Britain’s Paula Radcliffe in 2003. Emily Sisson was second in an American record time of 2:18:29, 43 seconds under the old mark set by Keira D’Amato at Houston in January, with Kenya’s Vivian Kiplagat third in 2:20:52. In the men’s race, 2021 Boston Marathon winner Kipruto surged late to capture the crown in 2:04:24 with defending champion Seifu Tura of Ethiopia the runner-up, 25 seconds behind, and Kenyan John Korir third in 2:05:01. More than 40,000 runners competed in the 44th edition of the event under perfect conditions on the 26.2-mile journey through the Midwestern metropolis.