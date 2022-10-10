Fritz wins Japan Open tennis after close battle with Tiafoe

TOKYO: Taylor Fritz beat his friend and US rival Frances Tiafoe in two closely fought sets to win the Japan Open on Sunday, saying he had to play his “absolute best” to win. Third-seeded Fritz claimed the title 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2), and will break into the top 10 for the first time on Monday with a new ranking of eight. The 24-year-old described his victory as “really crazy”, coming immediately after a week of Covid-19 hotel quarantine in Seoul that forced him to withdraw from the Korea Open. But his first words on court after winning were for fourth-seeded Tiafoe, also aged 24, who has been in the spotlight since he stunned Rafael Nadal to reach the US Open semi-finals earlier this year. Both players were in the Rest of the World team that beat Europe last month at the Laver Cup in London for the first time in the competition’s history. Fritz — the first American to win the Japan Open since Pete Sampras in 1996 — said he felt “extremely calm, and felt like he had a lot of clarity throughout Sunday’s one hour and 56min final. Tiafoe appeared exasperated at times by his opponent’s skilful play, chucking his racquet at the ground in frustration during the final tie-break. Tiafoe said Fritz had “just played really aggressive, didn’t really miss when it mattered.