PTI seeks JIT to determine agency behind ‘bugging’ of PM House: Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to move court against the recent audio leaks from Prime Minister House.

“Audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the Prime Minister’s Office and PM House,” the former prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He claimed that the secure line at his residence was also bugged when he was the premier.

The former premier’s words in the alleged recording suggested that it was captured before the vote on the No-Confidence Motion (NCM) was taken against him.

“This is critical because sensitive security issues [were being] illegally recorded and subsequently hacked, implying confidentiality of Pakistan’s national security has been exposed globally,” he added.

“We want to go to court to confirm the legitimacy of the leaks, and then organize a Joint Investigation Team to determine which intelligence agency is responsible for the bugging and who is leaking out the audios, many of which are edited/doctored,” he stated.

Earlier on Friday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the high-level committee, constituted to oversee the investigation into the audio leaks from Prime Minister’s House (PMO), to complete the probe within two weeks under terms of reference.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary National Telecom, Secretary Information Technology (IT) and other officials.

The federal government established the committee to investigate the security breach at the PM House and suggest steps to ensure safety.

An alleged telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with PM House official was leaked on social media in which the latter could be heard talking with the prime minister regarding Maryam Nawaz’s alleged influence in govt affairs.

In an alleged audio tape, the govt official is talking with PM Shehbaz Sharif about importing a plant from India on behalf of the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.