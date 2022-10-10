Doctor’s negligence takes life of newborn at private hospital.

According to reports, a female doctor’s carelessness at a private hospital in Faisalabad’s Jalvi Market led to the death of a newborn.

Details indicate that the family gathered outside the private hospital and staged a protest against the authorities, calling for the arrest of those accountable.

The family members alleged the female doctor had committed negligence while handling the delivery and they raised slogans against the hospital administration.

The protestors demanded the registration of a case against the doctor and hospital administration over the negligence.

Earlier in May, a 17-year-old teenage girl died in Faisalabad owing to the alleged negligence of the doctors during her treatment.

According to details, the 17-year-old girl, Afreen, a resident of Ghulam Muhammadabad area of Faisalabad, was brought to General Hospital over an infection in her stomach.

The bereaved family claimed that doctors denied treatment to her and were busy using mobile phones which resulted in her death.

Pakistan has the highest rate of newborn mortality in South Asia, revealed the report issued by UNICEF in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pakistan was home to 244,746 of the one million babies who died within 28 days of birth in South Asia in 2015. The South Asia Health Atlas 2016 report compiled by UNICEF revealed that challenges relating to newborn health, and also to under-immunization remain in the region, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Afghanistan and India.

The newborn mortality rate (NMR), is defined as deaths per 1,000 live births. Pakistan’s NMR is the highest at 46 followed by Afghanistan at 36, which is unacceptably high compared to the best-performing Maldives and Sri Lanka, where five newborn deaths are reported per 1,000 live births.