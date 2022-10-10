School timings across Punjab to be changed from October 15th

School timings across Punjab are to be changed from October 15th

The Punjab School Education Department on Monday has decided to change school timings across Punjab from October 15th keeping in view the winter and prevailing spell of smog.

As per details, all public and private schools for boys in Punjab will observe 8:30 am to 2 pm timings from Monday to Thursday and on Saturdays. Meanwhile, on Friday, the time will be 8:30 am to 12 pm.

Similarly, Girls’ school will start fifteen minutes before boys’ school and the timings will be 8:15 am to 1:45 pm.

However, proper notification of changes in school timings will be issued by the Secretary of School Education soon.