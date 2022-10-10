Who is ICC Player of the Month for September?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for September 2022 on Monday, with Pakistan’s star Mohammad Rizwan taking home the prize for Men’s Player of the Month.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the inspiring captain of India, was chosen as the ICC Women’s Player of the Month.

After a fantastic scoring streak throughout September, Rizwan wins the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for the first time, defeating other nominees Cameron Green (Australia) and Axar Patel (India) to the honour.

The Pakistani player scored a staggering 553 runs from ten T20 Internationals, including games in the Men’s Asia Cup and a subsequent home T20 International series against a visiting England team.

The talismanic opener produced seven half-centuries in addition to a stunning batting average of 69.12 during the month, demonstrating why he is ranked first in the Tyres ICC Men’s T20I batter rankings.

Rizwan demonstrated his importance during Pakistan’s ascent to the Asia Cup Final by scoring three half-centuries in the latter stages of the competition, including scores of 71 against India and 55 in the Final against eventual champion Sri Lanka.

Rizwan will be a key player for Pakistan heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in six days.

He continued his strong play into the series against England, scoring four more half-centuries, with his unbeaten 88 in partnership with captain Babar Azam being the standout as his team won by ten wickets in the second T20I while attempting to reach an intimidating total of 199.

“I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my deep happiness to everybody who assisted me to obtain this achievement,” Rizwan said after winning the most recent ICC Men’s Player of the Month award. All of my coworkers deserve my sincere gratitude for making things simple for me. Your confidence is boosted by these successes.

I am pleased with my performance, and I want to carry it over to Australia. I want to dedicate this honour to the Pakistanis who have been impacted by flooding and climate change. We can only hope that this will make them happy.

JP Duminy, a former South Africa player and current member of the ICC Player of the Month voting panel, continued, “Mohammad is an exceptional performance, and his consistency has been incredible. He is a sports figure who keeps inspiring people all around the world.”