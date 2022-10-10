Hareem Shah moves SHC to seek security after ‘death threats’

After receiving threats via mysterious calls, popular TikToker Hareem Shah went to the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday to ask for security for her protection.

Bilal and Hareem Shah arrived at the SHC together.

Her attorney Munir Ahmad Khan claims that Hareem Shah has been the target of threats on social media.

He requested an urgent hearing of the claim, naming the Home Department, the Inspector General of Sindh, and other persons as defendants.

A single bench led by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar will hear the appeal.

SHC stops FIA from taking action against Hareem Shah

Previously, The Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against TikToker Hareem Shah in a money laundering case.

Hareem Shah had filed a petition in Sindh High Court through her lawyer urging the court to stop FIA from taking further action against the latter in a money laundering case.

The court barred FIA from taking action against Shah and has also issued notices to the Deputy Attorney General and FIA officials.

On Jan 28, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) asked multiple banks to freeze the accounts of TikToker Hareem Shah after she was filmed in a video with huge cash of foreign exchange.

The FIA has written letters to Punjab Bank and Habib Bank for freezing the bank accounts of Hareem Shah after she mocked the Pakistani authorities for letting her travel abroad with bundles of foreign currency.

“Freeze accounts of Hareem Shah until an inquiry under money laundering charges concludes,” the agency said in a letter to the banks.

Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written a letter to the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency to launch a money-laundering probe against TikToker Hareem Shah.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated a money-laundering probe against famous TikToker Hareem Shah after the social media star in a video openly committed illegally carrying large sums of currency abroad.

According to an FIA Sindh spokesperson, the probe had been launched against TiKToker under the country’s foreign exchange regulation act.