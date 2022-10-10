Rain forecast for KP, Punjab areas

The rain forecast shows that the majority of the nation is expected to experience hot, dry weather; but, several locations in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience rain on Monday along with gusty winds and lightning storms.

Punjab Weather

Weather will remain dry in most districts of Punjab, according to the Meteorological Department.

It will be hot in the southern districts of the country.

There is a possibility of rain with strong winds and lightning storm at some places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal.

The weather is partly cloudy in the provincial capital, Lahore. The temperature in the city has dropped to 26 degrees Celsius.

The weather will improve further in the city during the next 24 hours, the experts have forecasted.

There is also a forecast of 30 per cent rain in the city. The temperature will remain between 22 degrees Celsius minimum and 29 degrees Celsius maximum.

The air quality index of Lahore was recorded at 116.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather

Weather will remain dry in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Meteorological Department.

However, areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan and Abbottabad are likely to experience rain with gusty winds and thunderstorm during the evening or night.

Balochistan Weather

Weather will remain dry and hot in most districts of Balochistan, the Meteorological Department has said.

Sindh Weather

Weather will remain hot and dry in most districts of Sindh, the Meteorological Department has said.

AJK & GB Weather

Rain is expected at few places in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), according to the Meteorological Department.