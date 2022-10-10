Centaurus fire case registered

A case has been opened at the Margalla police station about the Centaurus Mall fire.

Section 436 has been used to register the case. The FIA claims that unidentified individuals set fire to the shopping center for undisclosed reasons.

An earlier fire started in the food court of the Islamabad Centaurus Mall. However, the fire was put out after two hours of frantic work with no reported casualties.

The PAF and Pakistan Navy both contributed personnel to the firefighting effort. The district administrator requested that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) investigate the building structure after the mall was closed off.

A fire broke out in the food court of a popular shopping mall in Islamabad Sunday. According to details, the blaze started in the kitchen of the food court on the fifth floor of the Mall.

In a statement, Islamabad Police said that people were rescued and safely evacuated from the backdoor of the mall. Videos on social media platforms showed smoke emitting out of the building.

The search operation is still underway, and no person or shop has been harmed, the police said, adding that the fire inside the mall has been extinguished and a helicopter has also been called in.

“However, the fire has not been completely extinguished on the outside of the mall,” the police said.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) capt (retd) Mohammed Usman Younas is also overseeing rescue and firefighting operations.