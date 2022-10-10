This footballer becomes first player to score 700 club goals

Portuguese football Cristiano Ronaldo added another title to his name as he became the first player to complete 700 club goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved this milestone in the 44th minute of his club, Manchester United’s match against Everton in the Premier League.

United had secured a 2-1 victory against Everton in their match at Goodison Park.

This is the 37-year-old footballer’s second spell with United. So far, he has scored 144 goals for the club.

Just 🐐 things. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2022

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals while in the current spell he has scored 26 goals, so far.

The Portuguese footballer, so far in his career, has represented five clubs. For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals.

For Juventus, he scored 101 while representing Sporting Lisbon he scored five goals.

Ronaldo has also scored 117 international goals.