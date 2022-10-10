This footballer becomes first player to score 700 club goals

Portuguese football Cristiano Ronaldo added another title to his name as he became the first player to complete 700 club goals. Cristiano Ronaldo achieved this milestone in the 44th minute of his club, Manchester United’s match against Everton in the Premier League. United had secured a 2-1 victory against Everton in their match at Goodison Park. This is the 37-year-old footballer’s second spell with United. So far, he has scored 144 goals for the club. Just 🐐 things. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2022 In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals while in the current spell he has scored 26 goals, so far. The Portuguese footballer, so far in his career, has represented five clubs. For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals. For Juventus, he scored 101 while representing Sporting Lisbon he scored five goals. Ronaldo has also scored 117 international goals. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through-ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 44th minute for what proved to be the decisive goal in United’s 2-1 win. It was his 144th goal for United across two spells at the club. He also netted 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting. Ronaldo came on as a substitute for Anthony Martial at Goodison Park after again starting on the bench.