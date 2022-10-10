Gold price in Pakistan 10 Oct 2022

Today gold price in Pakistan is 139,500 while the Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 127,865 on 10th October 2022.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 139,500 Rs 127,865 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 119,600 Rs 109,633 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,960 Rs 10,963

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 8 October 2022 is being sold for Rs. 123970 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 144600 per tola in Pakistan today.#GOLD #goldprice #goldmarket #Pakistan #goldrate

Read more: https://t.co/4Gu4h0geNx pic.twitter.com/P90Fo3hl0U — Daily Times (@dailytimespak) October 8, 2022

Gold Price In Pakistan Today 8 October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 8 October 2022 is being sold for Rs. 123970 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 144600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 8 October 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs. 144600 Rs. 132549 Rs. 126525 Rs. 108450 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs. 123970 Rs. 113638 Rs. 108474 Rs. 92978 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs. 12397 Rs. 11364 Rs. 10847 Rs. 9298

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.