Fire erupts in Islamabad’s shopping mall

A fire broke out in the food court of a popular shopping mall in Islamabad Sunday.

According to details, the blaze started in the kitchen of the food court on the fifth floor of the Mall.

In a statement, Islamabad Police said that people were rescued and safely evacuated from the backdoor of the mall.

Videos on social media platforms showed smoke emitting out of the building.

The search operation is still underway, and no person or shop has been harmed, the police said, adding that the fire inside the mall has been extinguished and a helicopter has also been called in.

اسلام آباد کے بڑے شاپنگ مال سینٹورس میں آگ لگنے کا واقعہ۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں سمیت سینئر پولیس اور انتظامیہ کے افسران اور ریسکیو ٹیمیں موقع پر پہنچے۔ ٹریفک کی روانی کو برقرار رکھنے کے لیے متبادل پلان جاری کردیا گیا ہے۔⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) October 9, 2022

“However, the fire has not been completely extinguished on the outside of the mall,” the police said.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) capt (retd) Mohammed Usman Younas is also overseeing rescue and firefighting operations.