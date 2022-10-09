Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, October 09, 2022


,

Fire erupts in Islamabad’s shopping mall

webdesk

A fire broke out in the food court of a popular shopping mall in Islamabad Sunday.

According to details, the blaze started in the kitchen of the food court on the fifth floor of the Mall.

In a statement, Islamabad Police said that people were rescued and safely evacuated from the backdoor of the mall.

Videos on social media platforms showed smoke emitting out of the building.

The search operation is still underway, and no person or shop has been harmed, the police said, adding that the fire inside the mall has been extinguished and a helicopter has also been called in.

“However, the fire has not been completely extinguished on the outside of the mall,” the police said.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) capt (retd) Mohammed Usman Younas is also overseeing rescue and firefighting operations.

 

 

 

Submit a Comment