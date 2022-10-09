Gold rate decreases by Rs1250

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1250 on Saturday and was sold at Rs143,800 against its sale at Rs145,050 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs1072 and was sold at Rs123,285 against Rs124,357; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs113,016 against its sale at Rs113,994, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1580 and Rs1,354.60 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $14 and was sold at $1695 against its sale at $1709, the association reported.