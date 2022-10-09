U.S. dollar rises after solid jobs report

The U.S. dollar appreciated in late trading on Friday as market participants digested the newly-released September U.S. jobs report. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.48 percent to 112.7950. In late New York trading, the euro was down to 0.9737 U.S. dollars from 0.9798 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.1076 U.S. dollars from 1.1151 dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was down to 0.6369 U.S. dollars from 0.6408 dollars. The U.S. dollar bought 145.34 Japanese yen, higher than 145.05 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.9949 Swiss francs from 0.9905 Swiss francs, and it decreased to 1.3725 Canadian dollars from 1.3751 Canadian dollars.