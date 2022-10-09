Thar Block-1 initiates assistance for flood affectees

Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project initiated assistance for flood affectees in a big way, says a press release.

Since June this year, the death toll from the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan has crossed 1,400, and 33 million people are affected, particularly in Sindh province is the worst hit area where Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project is located. In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project initiated assistance. Recently, Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd. , and Sino Sindh Resources (Pvt.) Ltd. , Chairman Meng Donghai, SSRL CEO Li Jigen on behalf of our project by providing, tents, food items, water and selected medical supplies etc. to support flood effected people through Mithi Government.

Meanwhile, the Project also donated Rs. 2.5 million through Saylani Welfare Trust for flood relief in Sindh. In addition, while fighting against the floods, we did not forget the safety of local residents’ lives and properties, excavated 2,300 meters of flood drains for the resident villages and built 3 reinforced dams to avoid the local villagers from being attacked by heavy rain, helping the affected people to quickly resume production and life and rebuild their homes, the Project’s press release added.

During their recent visit to the Project, both the Mayor of Mithi, Sindh and the President of Saylani Welfare Trust expressed their gratitude for the Project’s positive social responsibility and generous assistance in helping the needy residents in the region, and their recognition and appreciation for the timely assistance when emergencies occurred.