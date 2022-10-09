PTI moves IHC against FIA inquiry in prohibited funding case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged inquiry launched by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). In the petition, the PTI called for the FIA to be restrained from making arrests and conducting raids in connection with the case. The home secretary, DG FIA and the investigating officer were made parties in the petition. The party accused the FIA of “harassing” party leaders on a political basis, urging the court to restrain the agency from investigating the prohibited funding case. The PTI maintained in its plea that the party raised funds to run an anti-government movement after the ‘regime change’. All funds sent from abroad were received as per the law, argued the PTI. “The FIA inquiry and raids are illegal and should be stopped immediately,” the petition said, adding that the FIA raided PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee’s house and harassed him. A day earlier, it was reported that the FIA had taken Nyazee into custody from the premises of the upper house of parliament and transferred him to a cell. When news of this development surfaced, the FIA spokesperson described the reports as “baseless and false”, adding that no wing of the FIA had taken Nyazee into custody.