‘Blessing for All’ highlighting message of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Ever since the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and Denmark, the members and Chairman of Blessing for All Foundation Chaudhary Aurangzeb decided to launch this platform. The Blessing for All Foundation is dedicated to create content on the life & message of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and teachings of Islam. The Foundation is producing documentary films, short films, public service messages, TVC, advertisements and creating all forms of print, audio and video productions about Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam. Poet Amjad Islam Amjad and Major (Retd) Rafiq Hasrat are the members and the founder of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr. Amjad Saqib is the advisor. The Greatest Messenger of Peace, a documentary series has been created by filmmaker Ali Zeeshan Amjad. Episode one of this series was released in December 2021 and since then it has been translated in seven languages and been viewed millions of times. The first episode was primarily targeted to those who are unaware of the compassionate teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).