‘Loud and clear’

“The message is clear. Armed Forces with the support of its citizens will never allow any country, group or force to politically or economically destabilize Pakistan,” he said while addressing the passing out parade of 146th PMA Long Course, 34th Technical Graduate Course, 65th Integrated Course, 20th Lady Cadet Course and 5th Basic Military Training Course held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, Abbottabad.

He said Pakistan Army, with full support and confidence of the nation had successfully turned the tide against the menace of terrorism in the last two decades and had ensured that organized terrorism was decisively rooted out from the country. “This is indeed a unique accomplishment that not many countries or armies can claim,” the army chief said. General Bajwa stressed the need for regional peace and developing a mechanism for resolving all bilateral issues peacefully, as he warned that the “price of status quo will be devastating for all of us”. “We must give peace a chance by developing a mechanism to resolve all our bilateral issues peacefully. Moreover, as opposed to fighting each other, we should collectively fight hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population explosion, climate change and disease,” he emphasised. “The world has changed, so should we as the price of status quo will be devastating for all of us,” warned the army chief. However, he added: “I must highlight here that our desire for peace must not be construed as our weakness. No one should make any mistake about our collective resolve to defend our core interests and every inch of our motherland.”

The army chief also highlighted that “in our quest for peace, we have extended sincere and all-out efforts to evolve good neighbourly relations with all our neighbours and regional countries. “We are trying our best to break the political logjam which has denied the countries of South Asia to move forward and resolve all regional and bilateral issues in a peaceful and dignified manner.”

He asserted that the people of South Asia, like the rest of the world, deserved prosperity and better living conditions. “This can only happen with sustained economic growth, development and above all, lasting peace. Therefore, we must strive hard to keep the flames of war away from the region,” he stressed. During his speech, Gen Bajwa urged the passing-out cadets not to get “distracted by fake news and political wrangling” in the country. “Respect the democratic institution and be always ready to defend the territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with your life,” he said, adding that they should “always remain alert and prepared to respond to and defeat all intrigues and conspiracies hatched against our country with [an] iron fist”. “You must also understand that persona of a just and impartial commander, who exhibits merit in dispensation of reward and punishment, is the one who will earn unconditional loyalty and obedience to his under command.””As a leader, you need to have courage and ability to take difficult decisions and then accept full responsibility. Correct decision-making requires competence and confidence,” he said. “The contagious energy that you would instill in your men, when you lead them by example and not merely by words,” he underlined.

He exhorted the passing out cadets that the safety, honor and welfare of their country come first, always and every time. “The honor, welfare and comfort of the men you command come next. Your own ease, comfort and safety come last, always and every time”. He mentioned that he must remind the cadets that the Armed Forces had paid both in blood and kind to safeguard its sovereignty and integrity, adding, “thousands of valiant sons had sacrificed their lives to enable us reach the place where we stand today.” The COAS said that they were chosen to serve and protect their motherland which demanded the highest levels of dedication, sense of purpose and sacrifice. “