Warrants a ‘conspiracy’ to spread chaos: PML-N

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that arrest warrants of Rana Sanaullah were issued in Lahore as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was afraid of him. In a tweet, she said that it was a conspiracy to spread chaos and anarchy in the country in order to divert attention from the corruption of “foreign agent, liar”, who was playing with national security and trying to hoodwink the people. The minister said that on the orders of Imran Khan, preparations were being made to invade the federation. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Sanaullah’s arrest warrants depicted “Imran Khan’s fear”. She added that preparations were underway to “attack the federal capital”. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Saturday said that there was clear assessment that Imran Khan has planning to invade on Islamabad any time from 12 to 17 October to seize the capital and create chaos.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government with the supports of nation, will do everything possible to make fail the Imran’s plan to topple the sitting government by force. Rana Sana Ullah said the constitution had provided the right to hold their public gathering peacefully and records their protest but there is clear decision of court to not allow anyone to hold political rallies in the capital’s Red Zone.

Interior Minister said the said the government has not behind the audio leaks which would be investigate the leaked audios if Imran wants to defend himself. In addition, the minister asserted that the leaked audios had exposed Imran’s dual face, which had been plotting conspiracy against the country in locked rooms while blaming his adversaries in public.