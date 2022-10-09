PTI to make Pakistan a true welfare state

Former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that his party has decided to make Pakistan a welfare state, a private TV channel reported on Saturday.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan in DI Khan addressed the flood victims and said, “Allah says that If you give something from one hand, the other hand should not know about it.”

“We have established a comprehensive verification system to distribute money to the flood victims. Under this system, the victims will give a check to the bank, and they will get the money because it is against my religion to humiliate the victims while giving money,” he said.PTI chairman added that it is a big responsibility to spend the donations transparently collected from the public, and we had decided to give money to the victims only for building houses. “We have to help the lowest class, the most important aspect while helping the poor is to maintain their dignity, was ashamed to see food being thrown from planes,” Imran Khan said. “We are happy that we have done what even rich countries could not do in the country, in which the Pakistanis living abroad also helped us a lot,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in Punjab and KP every family has been given a health facility of up to PKR10 lac, with the help of which they can go to any private hospital and get free treatment.

Imran Khan, after his address to the flood victims, party workers, and leaders, distributed cheques among the flood affectees of Dera Ismail Khan.

In a bid to help the flood victims, Imran Khan held three telethons to raise donations for the flood victims. Pakistanis donated generously. The first telethon raised over Rs5 billion in donations in just a 3-hour long flood telethon. over Rs3 billion have been collected, and more continues to be collected.