Helicopter makes emergency landing

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan’s helicopter made an emergency landing in Rawalpindi while en route to Bani Gala from Dera Ismail Khan. The pilot made an emergency landing near a village in Adiala Town due to a technical problem, after which Khan left for his residence by road, the party confirmed in a statement released on Twitter. Khan was visiting DI Khan to distribute cash cheques to the flood affectees and this incident took place on his way back. When his helicopter made an emergency landing, he called his staff to send vehicles. While waiting for his cars, Khan spent time with the children of the nearby village who were playing cricket in the fields. Khan was seen speaking to the locals and could be seen inquiring about the whereabouts of the people and children present there.