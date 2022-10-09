PM welcomes UNGA’s resolution over reconstruction efforts

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan welcomed the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution, supporting its reconstruction efforts.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister stressed that the world should respond vigorously to the UN revised aid appeal and provide access to climate finance and debt relief to Pakistan. These actions were critical at this stage, he added. “Pakistan welcomes the adoption of a resolution by UN General Assembly to support its reconstruction efforts. The world should respond vigorously to the UN revised aid appeal & provide access to climate finance & debt relief to Pakistan. These actions are critical at this stage,” he posted a tweet.

The UNGA has adopted by consensus a resolution entitled “Solidarity with and support for the Government and people of Pakistan, and strengthening of emergency relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and prevention in the wake of the recent devastating floods”. The resolution was proposed by Pakistan and cosponsored by 151 countries – over two-thirds of UN membership – from all regions, to demonstrate solidarity with millions of people in Pakistan affected by the recent devastating floods. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif said that October 8 was one of the darkest days in the nation’s history as it brought back the heart-wrenching memories of the earthquake of 2005. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the massive loss of life, the people suffered continued to sadden them on this day.

“The 8th of October is one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It brings back the heart-wrenching memories of the earthquake of 2005. The massive loss of life our people suffered continues to sadden us to this day. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace! Ameen,” the prime minister said while praying for the people who lost in gigantic quake that shook parts of the country on that unfortunate day. On October 8, 2005, a magnitude of 7.6 earthquake adversely struck Azad Kashmir and different parts of Pakistan.