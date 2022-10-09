Audios, videos, cypher not poor’s concern: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that audios, videos and cypher are not a concern of the poor. Taking to Twitter, former interior minister Rashid said that inflation has further increased by 30 percent. He said that that it is expected that the long march will be announced by October 10 (tomorrow) and then the masses will rule. He said that the political tension can go anywhere and the government is running away from by-elections. He added that cypher was a reality and that is why it was presented in the National Security Committee’s meeting.