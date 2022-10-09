PTI moves IHC against Section 144 imposition in Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the federal government’s decision to impose Section 144 in Islamabad ahead of the expected PTI’s long march. In a petition, PTI senior leader and former Federal Minister Asad Umar asked the IHC to declare imposition of Section 144 in Islamabad unconstitutional. “Section 144 is unconstitutional to prevent peaceful protest,” the plea further stated. The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the petition on Monday.