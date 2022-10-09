Migrant death toll off Greek island rises to 11

The death toll from the migrant boat wreck at the Greek island of Kythira, which prompted a dramatic cliffside rescue, has climbed to at least 11, the coastguard said Saturday. The bodies of six migrants were located and recovered by the Underwater Missions team of the Greek Coast Guard off the island. at the south of the Peloponnese peninsula, where a sailboat believed to have 95 people on board sank on Wednesday night. On Friday, the first five bodies were found. Adverse weather conditions in the area were hampering the search efforts on Saturday. The boat went down beneath a huge vertical cliff and survivors — mainly from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan — were hauled to safety with ropes and a construction crane in a frantic pre-dawn operation amid gale-force winds early on Thursday.