All set in AJK to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

Like rest of the entire Islamic world, all is set in this liberated part of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir – Azad Jammu & Kashmir, to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on Sunday Oct 9 with full religious enthusiasm, respect and honour.

All arrangements have been completed to celebrate the sacred day with great traditional religious enthusiasm and devotion.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and `Mahaafil-e-Milad’ will be hosted in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the sanctified day and an icon of exceptional religious significance in over 1400 years old Islamic history.

Major ceremonies, to be followed by the Eid Milad un Nabi (S.A.W) processions, to celebrate the sacred day will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley, Haveili and Hattiyan districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including Ulema and other speakers will pay glorious tributes to the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for his great and remarkable services for giving a right direction to the humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty particularly for the Muslim Ummah besides upholding the teachings of Islam.

Various Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from various parts of this lake city of Mirpur and other parts of the district, which will be the hallmark of the sacred day.

All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out from central Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road. A large number of people from all walks of life will join the procession to celebrate the birth day of the last prophet – Sarwar-e-Konain, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with full religious enthusiasm and devotion.

Ulema and scholars in their sermons on the eve of the Milad processions at various places on the route of the Milaad procession will pay glorious tributes to the Hazrat Muhammad(PBUH).

The milk and soft drinks sabeels will be set up by various organization along the entire routes of the Milaad processions in the city and rest of the district.

Cooked food will be distributed among the people including poor, orphans and down trodden to mark the jubilation over the sacred day of Eid Milad un nabi (PBUH).

The city streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers have been beautifully decorated with lights and colorful banners depicting the writings about celebration of the birth Day of the last Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH).

Gates have been erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

At night all private and public buildings are being beautifully illuminated with colored lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the most sacred day in the Islamic history the world over.