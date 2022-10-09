Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) blessings are for all worlds: Baligh

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that Allah sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for all the worlds and also put a seal on the finality of prophethood. In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi here on Saturday, he said that this is the blessed day when Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was born, adding that arrival of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) made the message of the oneness of Allah Almighty the goal of the lives of Muslims until the Day of Judgment.

He said all Muslims have the honor and pride that they are the slaves of Muhammad-e-Arabi (PBUH) and consider Ishq-Muhammad (PBUH) as the foundation of religion and the finality of Prophethood as the way of salvation and faith.

Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said the day is the day of renewal of our pledge that we must promote the eternal message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) about love, patience, tolerance and truth. ‘May Allah grant us the ability to follow the message of Holy Prophet (PBUH), he prayed.

Students meet governor, donate Rs 3mln to PM’s relief fund: Students of a private school called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and presented a cheque of Rs 3 million for Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, at the Governor’s House, here on Saturday.

The student delegation from Social Welfare Society School Mughalpura was led by Principal Mrs. Tahsin. President Social Welfare Society Mughalpura Major General (retd) Muhammad Saleem Khan also made a donation of one million rupees on the occasion.

Governor Balighur Rehman said students had set a wonderful example by collecting flood relief funds for their fellow countrymen in this hour of need, adding that the flood victims are going through a very difficult time. He said the floods had also affected hundreds of schools and education of thousands of children had been disrupted.