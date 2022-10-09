Ulema’s help sought to counter extremism, terrorism

Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has sought Ulema’s help to cope with extremism as it is portraying a negative image of Muslims across the world.

Addressing a grand reception, hosted in his honor by Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood here on Friday night, he said it was the responsibility of the religious scholars to disseminate the true teachings of Islam among the people in a bid to bring social reforms.

The MWL secretary general said there were certain elements fueling extremism in the Muslim societies to promote terrorist activities due to which the Muslim communities around the globe were facing various issues. He stressed the need to enlighten the Muslim youth with the correct education of Islam and its proper understanding, saying that the Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was one of best sources to approach it.

He said the youth should be educated on tolerance, love and forgiveness as these were the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said forgiveness was one of the great moral values of Islam which could help create a spirit of brotherhood in the society.

Quoting a verse from the Holy Quran, Al-Issa said, “We should invite the people towards the way of Allah Almighty and show people the right path.”

The MWL, in collaboration with the Ulema of Pakistan, would make efforts to spread the real message of Islam throughout the world, he added.

Al-Issa said the MWL was making all out efforts to help the flood victims in Pakistan and it would further provide support for their rehabilitation.

He also lauded the role of Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehood Ashrafi, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki for their outstanding services to Islam and contribution in promoting interfaith harmony.