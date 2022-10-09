Moral, social downfall is result of neglecting teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated the faithful on the auspicious occasion of ‘Eid Miladun-Nabi’ and said that Allah Almighty made Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) ‘Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen’ (a blessing for the whole universe).

In his message on the eve of Eid Miladun-Nabi, the chief minister said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH presented an exemplary social and economic system in a short span of time, which is a beacon for the whole world. The Holy Prophet PBUH presented a complete charter of human rights during his last sermon.

The Holy Prophet set a great tradition by pardoning the enemies when he conquered Makkah and granted rights to women as well as to minorities. The CM maintained that the life of the Holy Prophet PBUH is a complete code of life for all human beings. The CM underscored that today the world is facing unrest, indecency and moral and social downfall, adding that the cause of all such evils was going away from the teachings of the Holy Prophet PBUH. Undoubtedly, the world could become the centre of peace and harmony by adopting the noble deeds and teachings of the Holy Prophet PBUH.

The CM stated that the practical requirement of expressing true love with the Holy Prophet PBUH demanded fully adhering to his [Holy Prophet] Seerat (character) and sayings. “We have to reiterate our pledge on this blessed day that we will make our utmost effort to lead our lives according to the teachings and sayings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH,” the CM said.

CM orders effective implementation of anti-smog plan: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered for ensuring effective implementation of a plan to reduce smog in the provincial capital and other cities.

The CM directed the provincial administration to initiate an action in order to overcome the factors causing smog, said a handout issued here. He directed the officials of Environment Protection Department, Transport Department and the administration to visit the field. He asserted that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), being issued to reduce smog.

He maintained that smog had been declared a calamity to protect the human lives and a ban had been imposed on burning of the crops residue. He ordered to initiate an indiscriminate action against the persons involved in burning of crops residue.

The CM ordered for taking legal action against the smoke-emitting vehicles, adding that the anti-smog squad should regularly check the smoke-emitting vehicles and an indiscriminate action should be taken against the vehicles adding pollution to the air. He said that the anti-smog squad should ensure checking of vehicles at the entry points of the Lahore city. The CM urged the departments concerned and the administration to create awareness among the public to get timely tuning of their vehicles.

CM takes notice of murder incident: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the murder of eight persons in the suburban village of Sheikhupura and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM sought report from the police concerned after an investigation into the incident, adding that motives and facts of the incident should be brought to light.

The CM asserted to take further action after bringing the accused to book, and ordered for provision of justice to the heirs.