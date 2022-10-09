‘New master plan to transform Faisalabad into dynamic city’

New master plan has enshrined, all important ingredients to transform Faisalabad into a dynamic, robust, environment friendly industrial, commercial and business hub of South Asia, said retiring Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain. He was addressing a sumptuous farewell dinner arranged in his honour, by the Mian Muhammad Idrees of Sitara Group of Industries. The dinner was attended by Regional Police Officer Mr Moeen Masood, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh and other divisional and district heads of various government departments in addition prominent businessmen were also present.

Zahid Hussain said that economy would be the key factor in the coming years and we must focus on it by providing a congenial environment to industry and trade. He said that the master plan was in its final phase and would be announced very soon. He said that he had tried his optimum best to provide the best possible facilities but he could not fully materialise his plans and futuristic vision. About his stay in Faisalabad, he said that during the last leg of his service, he had charge of the Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Municipal Corporation and three schools in addition to his own responsibilities.