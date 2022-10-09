Sindh faces worst disaster due to rains floods: minister

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Saturday said that due to heavy rains and floods, Sindh province had faced the worst disaster in history, due to which not only standing crops have been destroyed but also in several cities the roads were also dilapidated. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said in a statement here that the roads of most cities of Sindh had been severely damaged due to the recent heavy rains. ‘Karachi is main artery of the country’s economy. Sindh Government is continuing the work of reconstruction of the roads of Karachi’, he said. He added, ‘Sindh Government is working day and night on emergency basis. Special attention is also being given to the improvement of the infrastructure of the industrial zones’. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Tehreek-e-Insaf has destroyed the country because of their incompetence. The Niazi group has done nothing but damage the country’s economy during their tenure. He said that the disgraceful face of Tehreek-e-Insaf had been exposed in front of the people. The words of Imran Niazi and his group had been proved to be the bundle of lies. He said that Imran Khan Niazi has lost his credibility among the people and people have rejected him.