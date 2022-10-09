West Indies batsman Campbell banned for four years for anti-doping rule violation

LONDON: West Indies batter John Campbell has been handed a four-year ban for violation of an anti-doping rule, according to a Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) decision. Friday’s 18-page decision by a three-member independent panel followed a charge of evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection. JADCO accused Campbell of refusing to provide a blood sample at his home in Kingston in April. “The panel is persuaded to a comfortable degree of satisfaction that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, namely breach of JADCO rule 2.3,” the decision read in part. “The panel does not find, on the evidence presented, that the athlete’s anti-doping violation was not intentional. “In the circumstances of this case, the athlete is ineligible for a period of four years,” it added, citing the applicable JADCO rule 10.3.1, with the ban backdated to start from notification of the violation on May 10 this year. Campbell has played 20 Tests, six ODIs and two T20Is for West Indies. His last international outing was the second Test against Bangladesh in June.