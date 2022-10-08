Doom and Gloom

Pakistan’s troublesome economic miseries are becoming a bane for tangible growth and prosperity. With reports of the industrial sector facing a moderate to steep decline on the domestic front, the impact on exports has been equally concerning.

Major cement mills have reported a two to 25 per cent reduction in despatches. This itself is the tip of the iceberg when devastating floods, supply-chain upheavals and global economic crunch are folded together.

On the foreign policy front, the Moscow-Kyiv standoff is the cherry on the top, which is having a severe impact on the cost of living around the globe with fears of a hunger crisis looming. Not mentioning the fact that COVID-19 had its rippling effects on standards of living.

For a country that faces multiple challenges at home and abroad, such are the times that political and economic uncertainty are hovering over like dark clouds.

Moody’s recent downgrade of the country’s credit rating from B3 to CAA1 implies the risks involved in investing and containing a balance-of-payment crisis.

But then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s threatening tone for the global credit rating agency tells us the kind of mindset that thrives in this country’s power corridors.

Out-of-the-box solutions to curtail economic woes are often discussed but is there anyone willing to implement them? The answer lies in how politics prevailed with the bureaucracy lending hands in holding the state hostage. *