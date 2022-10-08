We should Thank Pak Army for Serving its People

The Pakistan Army is using all its energies wholeheartedly in serving the nation in this hard time that we all are facing. Half the country is severely hit by the devastating flood, but our politicians are busy hurling accusations against each other. Politicians don’t have any pain for the flood victims as they are only playing the game of audio leaks these days. It seems that we are living in the world of audio leaks and politicians are at loggerheads with each other while ignoring the problems being faced by the people. On the other hand, attempts are being made to involve the army in political affairs despite the fact that Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has categorically said that the army has nothing to do with politics. Some politicians are trying to mock the army by using the word “neutrals” and they also make attempts to defame our soldiers. They are working on the agenda of enemy forces by doing so as it is not in the national interest of the country. The Pak Army shouldn’t be the debate of national political discourse as some politicians use it for their petty interests.

The poor people of Pakistan are facing the worst kind of flood but politicians are fighting with each other instead of helping them in this hard time. Imran Khan is launching verbal attacks against the government daily while the rulers are also busy registering cases against him to teach him a lesson. The ultimate victim of this fight is the people of Pakistan but the politicians don’t feel any pain for them. They are only interested in saving their politics at any cost. On the other hand, the Pak Army is diligently working for the rehabilitation of flood victims day and night. The troops of the Pak Army are serving in flood-hit areas but the politicians are trying to make their leadership controversial by issuing dubious statements.

The Pak Army is planning to hold an event of international wrestlers for the fundraising of flood victims. The whole revenue of this international event will be spent on the rehabilitation of flood victims who need us in this hard time. International wrestlers including Tiny Iron, Adam Flex, Mariya May, Aimal Dab and Badshah Khan have already reached Pakistan and they have also visited the flood-hit areas of Punjab. They visited the areas of Rajanpur which were severely hit by the devastating flood. They also met the flood victims at the Army Flood Relief and Medical camp to know their actual sufferings. They were briefed on the infrastructure and rehabilitation plan by the officials of the Pak Army present there. The international wrestlers also lauded the services of the Pak Army for the flood-hit areas where they also witnessed the procedure of distributing the relief goods among the victims.

We have seen that the troops of the Pak Army were busy in Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan to help the flood victims 24/7 ignoring the weather conditions there. On the other hand, the political parties didn’t do anything for the flood victims during this hard time. The politicians abandoned the people during this testing time as they didn’t share their grief and sorrow. A sense of deprivation further increased in the people when they saw that their representatives left them alone during the crisis. On the other hand, COAS is on foreign tours to sensitize the international community to help Pakistan in this hard time. He visited the US to normalize our relationship with the superpower and it has started giving results. Moreover, the commander of our army also met the Military Secretary to Secretary General United Nations to convince him to support Pakistan in this testing time. We also saw that the Corps Commander Quetta Lt Gen Sarfraz lost his life when he was on a rescue mission meant for the flood victims. The services of the Pak Army during the devastating flood will be remembered for long.

Whenever there is any national calamity, the troops of the Pak Army are always there to help the people of this motherland. How can we forget the valuable services of the Pak Army during the time of COVID-19 when our troops were at the forefront of fighting the deadly virus? From natural disasters to law and order situations, from Moharram duties to election duties and from COVID-19 to devastating floods, the role of the Pak Army needs to be written with the golden words.

It is really unfortunate that our politicians criticize our army during the national political discourse while ignoring the services of our troops. But the recent flood situation has exposed our politicians badly where they ignored our people but the Pak Army proved itself once again as the protector. The people of Pakistan are now very well aware of the gimmicks of these so-called politicians. The people of Pakistan can rightly differentiate between their friends and enemies and they know very well that the Pak Army is their decades-old friend and saviour.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.