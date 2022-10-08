‘Joyland’ nominated for Oscar consideration

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee has selected “JOYLAND” to be submitted for Oscar consideration in the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category for the 95th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will choose the final nominees for all award categories including International Feature Film in December 2022. The complete and final list of Oscar nominees will be announced on 24th January 2023 with the presentation show for the 95th Academy Awards scheduled to take place on 12th March 2023.

Written and directed by Saim Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Lauren Mann, “JOYLAND” features Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Salman Peerzada, Sohail Sameer and Sania Saeed. Shot in Lahore, “JOYLAND” isa bittersweet tale of repressed desire and the quest for individual freedom.

The Oscar Committee for 2022 was chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and includes Ali Sethi [Musician], Omar Shahid Hamid [Author/Script Writer], Rafay Mahmood [Film Critic], Samina Ahmad [Actress, Producer and Director], Jerjees Seja [TV and Film Producer], Bee Gul [Screenwriter and Director], Rizwan Beyg [Fashion Designer], Mo Azmi and Zeba Bakhtiar [Actress].

“We are delighted to be able to send one of our best to compete at the Academy Awards this year. Joyland gives us hope that Pakistani cinema is finally leaving a mark on the world stage. This may just be the year we get noticed! Congratulations to the entire filmmaking team.” said Pakistan Oscar Committee chair, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Speaking about the selection of “JOYLAND”, writer and director Saim Sadiq has said, “I am humbled, thankful, and excited about this immense honor to represent Pakistan at the Oscars with a film that I truly believe is an honest and compassionate representation of who we are as people. I hope that the joys and sorrows of these characters foster empathy amongst the viewers in Pakistan and abroad. In the coming months, we will need many duas and good wishes from our people for the road ahead. We always complain about how – despite the presence of many great artists in all fields – Pakistani art has remained grossly underrepresented in the world. This year, however, has been different already. So, I’ll take this moment to feel hopeful. With my gratitude to the selection committee, I wish the best of luck to Joyland and to Pakistan!”

Producers Apoorva Guru Charan and Sarmad Sultan Khoosat has said, “The journey of making Joyland has brought together the most wonderful team from around the world, united in a truly South-Asian, universally human story from Pakistan. We are so grateful to the committee – with this entry, we get to share Joyland with a larger audience. With love from Pakistan, to the world.” This year’s deadline for submission of films for consideration of Pakistan Academy Selection Committee was 2nd September, 2022.