Vicky and Sunny posed with Shahrukh Khan on sets of ‘Asoka’

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan posed with then-kids Vicky and Sunny Kaushal for a picture together on the sets of ‘Asoka’.

The golden picture from the archives of the 2000s was shared on Instagram by Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal, who served as the action director of ‘Asoka’ – starring Shahrukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The photo clicked on the sets of the historical epic see the ‘Sardar Udham’ star, Vicky and his brother Sunny, along with Khan in his getup of the film. The picture also had Vishnu Vardhan beside the celebs, who was the assistant director for ‘Asoka’.

Elder Kaushal also penned a heartwarming note along with the snap. It read, “By God’s grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City.” “Vishnu Vardhan was asstt director & Vicky was studying in 8th standards,” read the note further.

“No body ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively.”

Reacting to the post, an Instagram user wrote, “Who also that thought that same guy will get Katrina Kaif,” while another comment read, “Million dollars picture

“While Srk was prepping for the role of Asoka in north india ….meanwhile katrina was shooting Boom in dubai that same year,” one of the netizens pointed out. For those unversed, Vicky and Vishnu won Filmfare and IIFA ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Director’ Awards this year for ‘Sardar Udham’ and ‘Shershaah’ respectively. About Sunny Kaushal, he is best known for films like ‘Gold’ and ‘Shiddat’.