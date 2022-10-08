Dananeer gives a peek into her US vacation; pictures and videos go viral!

The latest pictures and videos of Pawri Girl Dananeer Mobeen from her US vacation are viral on social media.

The social media influencer turned actor touched down in Chicago earlier this month and is currently exploring the US along with her sister, Nafayal. The celebrity has kept her 2.4 million followers on the photo and video sharing application posted with tidbits from the trip. “Ti amo Chicago,” she wrote in the caption of one of the reel videos, which sees her explore the picturesque locations of the city and munch on her favourite food, all while having a gala time with the elder sibling. ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor started her vacation in Chicago and then went ahead to explore New York and is currently in San Francisco as she mentioned in her Instagram story.

Millions of social users showered their love on Instagram posts with likes and heartwarming comments.

On the acting front, Dananeer Mobeen was last seen in ARY Digital’s mega-buster drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ alongside an ensemble cast including Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Shehryar Munawwar and Tashiya Yehali Kalidasa.

To note, the social media personality rose to fame last year, when a five-second video of her went viral overnight, with millions of views on social media platforms, a number of mind-blowing recreations, as well as some cross-border bonding.