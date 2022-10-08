Alizeh Shah mesmerises social media with latest pictures

The latest picture gallery of rising showbiz star Alizeh Shah is going viral across social media platforms. On her account of the photo and video sharing application, Friday, the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor posted a new picture gallery of herself on the feed. “Things look beautiful if u forget what they can do,” the celebrity penned in the caption of the six-picture gallery followed by a maple leaf sticker.

The viral pictures see Alizeh Shah in a mustard formal ensemble by designer Wajahat Mansoor. With the help of celebrity stylist, Kiran Raza, the actor paired the floor-length Kalidar with big earrings, long curled tresses and her signature doll-like makeup with bright pout.

The snaps received love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and numerous compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Have a look at what her millions of followers wrote for the actor:

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Shah also enjoys a massive fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’. She is all set to return to the TV screens with ‘Taqdeer’ only on ARY Digital. Shah will be joined by Sami Khan, Zain Afzal, Asim Mehmood, Javed Sheikh, Bahroz Sabzwari, Maryam Noor, Alia Ali and Khalid Anam.