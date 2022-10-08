Noor Hassan and Mehrunisa’s Reel breaks the Internet!

A hilarious Instagram reel of showbiz actors Noor Hassan and Mehrunisa Iqbal is going viral on social media.

On the photo and video sharing social site, Wednesday, ‘Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat’ and ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actors published a hilarious reel on their respective feeds. “Never trust their compliments,” the celebs wrote in the caption of the joint post.

Hassan and Iqbal are seen mimicking a comic script in the video, where the former said, “I went for a haircut today,” to which the co-actor gave him a compliment that he is looking handsome.

Hassan retorted saying, “The shop was closed.”

The video went viral on social media, with millions of views on Instagram only. Thousands of users of the social platform liked the banter between the co-stars and dropped their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Have a look at what social users wrote:

Your expressions cutest

Compliments r d best

This expression…….the cutest one

Hahahaha now this is a new one

Both of you are my favourites

You’re handsome anyway

On the acting front, Noor Hassan has given stellar performances throughout his career. Some of his notable work includes ‘Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat’, ‘Benaam’, ‘Hassad’, ‘Be Khudi’ and ‘Socha Na Tha’.

On the other hand, Mehrunnisa Iqbal has played pivotal roles in superhit serials, ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Aik Sitam Aur’.