Ameesha opens up on rumours of dating Imran Abbas

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel refuted the rumours of her dating Pakistan counterpart Imran Abbas. The rumours of them seeing each other made rounds after they shot a video together. The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, in an interview, said the reports were silly. “I read them too, and had a huge laugh about it,” she said. “The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch up.” Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas crossed paths at a recent event in Bahrain. The Race 2 star said they know each other for many years. The celebrity went on to say that they studied together at a university in the United States. “And I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about,” she said. Ameesha Patel, speaking about the video in which they danced to her song Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai from the movie Kranti, said it was impromptu. “He happens to love that song of mine. It’s his favourite song… We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned,” she said.