Imran Khan to visit DI Khan today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will meet flood affectees of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan today.

According to details, the former premier will visit DI Khan and review the flood relief operations in the city. Officers will inform him on the damages incurred to people and infrastructure due to heavy floods.

During his visit, Imran Khan will also distribute relief funds among the flood affectees of the area. A ceremony will take place at Circuit House DI Khan.

Earlier in September, khan also held third telethon to raise funds for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

Addressing the telethon, Khan said that never in history, Rs10bn during five hours were collected. “We would be using these funds in a transparent manner. We will also devise a system that will bring transparency in their utilization,” he had assured.